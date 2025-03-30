Menu Explore
Myers gives Marlins their second walk-off win in 3 days with 5-4 victory in 12 innings

AP |
Mar 30, 2025 06:25 AM IST

MIAMI — Dane Myers' RBI single in the 12th inning drove in Otto Lopez to give Miami a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night, the Marlins' second walk-off victory in three days.

HT Image
HT Image

Myers threw out Tommy Pham at home from right field in the top of the inning, then delivered his opposite-field drive to right-center off Tim Mayza for the winning run. Kyle Stowers gave the Marlins a 5-4 win on opening day with a ninth-inning RBI.

Myers, Stowers and Lopez had three hits apiece with Derek Hill adding two. George Soriano , the seventh Marlins pitcher, got the win despite giving up two hits in the 12th.

Bryan Reynolds had two hits for the Pirates. Joey Wentz pitched two innings before leaving in the 12th after intentionally walking Lopez to open the inning. Oneil Cruz dropped Jonah Bride's flyball near the wall in right-center to load the bases. Xavier Edwards was forced out at home before Myers' game-winner.

The teams were tied at 3 after seven innings and each scored in the 11th. Key moment

Griffin Conine, who pinch hit in the seventh inning, robbed Pittsburgh's Jack Suwinski of a home run that would have given the Pirates the lead in the eighth inning. Conine leaped far above the wall to bring the ball back. Key stat

The Marlins added to their late-inning scoring trend. After scoring five runs over the eighth and ninth innings in their first two games, they added two more in Saturday's extra innings. On the negative side of the ledger for Miami: It has allowed 14 steals in three games, including six Saturday. Up next

Andrew Heaney makes his Pirates debut against Max Meyer and the Marlins in Sunday's finale of the teams' season-opening series.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
