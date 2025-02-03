Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

National Games: Jagdish, lifting for fun and on one leg

ByAvishek Roy
Feb 03, 2025 05:46 AM IST

The Services lifter’s style of celebration added buzz to competition at the lifting hall in Dehradun  

Dehradun: For a few seconds Jagdish Vishwkarma left spectators at the weightlifting hall in awe and in splits. Holding the barbell weighing 193kg aloft in clean and jerk, Jagdish gently raised his left leg and crossed it, letting out a roar. This was his unique way of celebrating the gold medal in 102kg competition at the National Games on Sunday.

The Services lifter achieved 152kg in snatch and 193kg in clean and jerk for a total of 345kg (SAI)
The Services lifter achieved 152kg in snatch and 193kg in clean and jerk for a total of 345kg (SAI)

His celebration remained the talking point for the rest of the evening in the weightlifting hall. “I have done it on a couple of occasions and fellow lifters now call it ‘Natarajan’ celebration,” says Jagdish.

The Services lifter achieved 152kg in snatch and 193kg in clean and jerk for a total of 345kg. A Commonwealth Championships bronze medallist, Jagdish set the national record in snatch (157) and overall (353) at the senior national championship last year. On Sunday, Vaishav Shahaji Thakur of Maharashtra set a national record in snatch with a lift of 160kg. However, he could lift only 175 in clean and jerk and settled for silver.

After confirming his gold medal, Jagdish tried to lift 197kg to improve his personal best in clean and jerk, but failed.

“It has become my pose to celebrate. I have done it a few times in Services competition and also in the nationals. I feel good. I try to show that I can lift the weight on one leg,” he laughs.

“I do it after the lift is cleared by the judges. It’s for a split second. You can drop it if you feel disbalanced, so there are no chances of getting hurt,” says the 30-year-old Army Subedar who trains at Army Sports Institute, Pune.

“The qualifying mark at the Asian Championships in China was 345 kg, so I wanted to lift it here and I am happy that I did it,” says Jagdish, who won bronze in the Commonwealth Championships in 2023 and also competed in the world championships.

Vaishav said: “We have all grown up watching Jagdish bhai, and breaking his record in front of him is a dream come true.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On