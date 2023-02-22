NBA 2023 season resumes with exciting match-ups. Here are games to watch

After a brief pause for the All-Star festivities, the 2023 NBA season resumes with a full slate of games on Thursday, 23 February. Fans can expect an exciting night of basketball with nine games scheduled to take place, featuring some of the league's top teams and star players.

While some teams will be looking to build on their momentum from the first half of the season, others will be seeking a fresh start and a chance to improve their standings in the playoff race.

With the end of the regular season fast approaching, every game counts, and the match-ups on Thursday are sure to bring plenty of excitement and drama to the court. Fans won't want to miss out on the action as the NBA season heats up once again.

LA Lakers versus Golden State Warriors (10:00 pm ET)

This heavyweight match-up between two teams on the outside of the playoff picture features some notable absences due to injuries. Lakers star forward LeBron James is day-to-day with a hand injury, while Warriors star point guard Steph Curry is still out due to a lower leg injury. Even with these absences, the game will still feature popular stars like Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

Philadelphia 76ers versus Memphis Grizzlies (7:30 pm ET)

The Philadelphia 76ers have been surging lately, winning four straight games and 13 of their last 16. They'll look to continue their momentum against a struggling Memphis Grizzlies team that has gone just 4-9 over their last 13 games. This game will feature two of the NBA's top stars in Joel Embiid and Ja Morant, as well as James Harden.

Cleveland Cavaliers versus Denver Nuggets (7:00 pm ET)

This game features two top-five teams in the league, with the Nuggets currently holding the number one spot in the West. Reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic will be in action, and star guards Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray will face off in a match-up that promises to be exciting. These two teams have a lot to play for as they look to improve their playoff positioning.

Also read | LA Lakers rumoured to eye All-Star guard Fred VanVleet in free agency

Other match-ups on 23 February, Thursday

Team match-up | Time

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers | 7:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic | 7:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors | 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks | 8:30 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Utah Jazz | 9:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings | 10:00 PM ET

So get your popcorn ready and tune in to these match-ups as the NBA regular season heats up after the All-Star break.