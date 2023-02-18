NBA All-Star weekend day 2: A guide to events, contests and contestants

NBA All-Star weekend's day 1 was power-packed with breathtaking moments with a star studded celebrity game and a three-game rising stars challenge. Day 2 of the weekend is also going to offer basketball fans around the world with a spectacular lineup of contests and contestants to watch.

Here is a guide to the most anticipated contests of day 2 of NBA All-Star weekend-

NBA All- Star Skills Challenge 2023

NBA's All-Star Weekend will feature the 2023 NBA Skills Challenge, an event that has been gaining popularity since its introduction in 2003. The event allows some of the league's elite players to showcase their talents in front of an eager audience at Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena.

Starting at 8 p.m. ET, the event will feature three three-man teams competing in a series of challenges. Round 1 will be a team relay with five different events, while Round 2 will consist of team passing contests. Round 3 will be a team shooting exercise, and the team with the most Challenge Points at the end will be crowned the Skills Challenge champion.

In the event of a tie after Round 3, the teams will engage in a half-court shooting contest, with each team shooting one at a time within an allotted time. The team with the most half-court shots made will be declared the winner.

Fans are excited to see which players will participate in this year's Skills Challenge, as the event has been known to showcase some of the league's most impressive and creative moves. The competition has become a highlight of the NBA All-Star Weekend, drawing in fans from all over the world.

NBA All-Star 3 Point Contest 2023

Over the years, the 3-point contest has undergone several changes to keep up with the increasing popularity of long-range shots. The latest modification includes the addition of two extra-long shots that are worth three points each.

The participants for the 2023 3-point contest have been announced, and it's a star-studded lineup that promises to provide an unforgettable event for the fans. The Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, will host some of the biggest names in basketball as they showcase their shooting skills and compete for the championship.

The contest will feature several All-Stars, including Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum, who will go head-to-head with some of the most lethal knockdown shooters in the game. The competition is expected to be intense, and spectators can look forward to witnessing some of the most thrilling shots of the season.

NBA All-Star 3 Point shootout contestants:

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2023

The NBA All-Star Saturday Night is set to feature one of its main attractions, with this year's Slam Dunk contest taking place on February 18 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Fans of basketball across the globe are eagerly anticipating the gravity-defying performances of the four fresh faces who will battle it out for the prestigious championship crown.

The contestants include.

- Kenyon Martin Jr from the Houston Rockets

- Mac McClung from the Philadelphia 76ers

- Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans

- Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks.

All four players will compete in two rounds of high-flying dunks, and the two players with the highest composite scores will advance to the final round.