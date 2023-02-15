Swishes and misses: All you need to know about NBA All Star 3-point contest this weekend

The 3-point contest is undoubtedly one of the most exciting events that will take place during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, as the competition will feature some of the best sharpshooters in the league. Fans of basketball all over the world will be tuning in to see which player will come out on top.

The 3-point contest has seen a lot of changes over the years, with the latest being the addition of two extra-long shots that are worth three points each, due to the increasing popularity of 3-pointers.

The participants for the 2023 3-point contest have now been revealed, and it's a star-studded lineup that promises to make for an unforgettable event. Some of the biggest names in basketball will be stepping onto the court at the Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, to showcase their shooting skills and compete for the championship.

The competition will feature several All-Stars, including Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum, who will be battling it out against some of the deadliest knockdown shooters in the game. The competition is sure to be fierce, and fans can expect to see some of the most exciting shots of the season.

Date: 18 February, 2023

Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Vivint Arena

Contestant list

Here is the complete list of players who will be participating in the 3-point shootout during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend:

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

The Trail Blazers and Pacers will have two participants each, while Lauri Markkanen will be playing at home, making the contest all the more exciting for Utah Jazz fans. The Heat and Celtics are tied for the most wins in the 3-point shootout, and if Herro or Tatum win the competition, one of these two teams will be at the top of the list with five titles in total.

Contestant's record this season

The NBA has chosen some of the best 3-point shooters in the league, but some are far more effective than others. Buddy Hield has the highest 3-point shot percentage, yet no one takes as many long-distance shots as Damian Lillard.

Here are the shooting percentages of all 3-point contest participants this season:

Hield - 42.3% (9.0 3PA)

Murray - 41.7% (6.0 3PA)

Markkanen - 41.2% (7.4 3PA)

Haliburton - 39.8% (7.3 3PA)

Simons - 38.1% (9.3 3PA)

Lillard - 37.5% (11.0 3PA)

Herro - 36.9% (8.1 3PA)

Tatum - 35.3% (9.3 3PA)

Only Tatum's 3-point percentage is lower than the league's average of 35.9%, but the Boston Celtics forward is a fantastic scorer and was 8-for-12 from long range in his 49-point game against the Miami Heat earlier this season.

Who got robbed of a chance at long-range glory?

The competition features the best long-range shooters in the league, and this year's confirmed participants promise to make it an exciting one. However, several notable names have been left out of the contest, including:

Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson

As one of the best long-range shooters in NBA history, Klay Thompson's omission from this year's contest is surprising. He's a five-time All-Star and has previously won the competition in 2016, finishing with a 27/34 record. Despite his impressive 190 3-point total this season, the Golden State Warriors star will not be competing.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Denver Nuggets star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been a consistent shooter throughout his career, and his 3-point percentage has improved every year. With an impressive 44.9% from long range this season, he would have been a valuable addition to the contest.

Luke Kennard

Memphis Grizzlies' Luke Kennard

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Luke Kennard has been an effective long-range shooter since his college days at Duke, and he's continued to improve his 3-point shot in the NBA. With a 44.7% 3-point shooting percentage this season, he's shown consistent ability from long range and would have been a strong contender in the contest.

Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has established himself as one of the league's premier scorers, and his 3-point shot has been a significant part of his game. With over 200 3-pointers in each of the past two seasons, the Utah Jazz guard would have been a strong contender in the competition. However, he won't be participating in this year's event despite a 38.8% 3-point shooting percentage.

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been a rising star this season, and his 3-point shooting has been one of the reasons for his success. With a 36.6% 3-point percentage, he's proven his ability from long range. Although he's not part of the contest this year, his impressive play suggests that he'll likely be a participant in the competition in the future.

So basketball fans, get ready for an unforgettable event that promises to showcase some of the best shooting skills in the game. The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend's 3-point contest is not to be missed!