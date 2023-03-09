NBA roundup: Bulls upset Nuggets at ball arena while Suns shine without Durant

The Chicago Bulls pulled off a stunning upset on Wednesday night as they defeated the Denver Nuggets 117-96, ending the Nuggets' eight-game home unbeaten streak. Despite languishing just outside the play-in places, the Bulls were able to take control of the game with a dominant 36-point third quarter, handing the runaway Western Conference leaders a rare blowout.

Bulls' star Zach Lavine poured in 29 points, while Nikola Vucevic added 25 points with 14 rebounds. The Nuggets' reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic was held to just 18 points.

In other games, Phoenix Suns trounced the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101, despite the late injury absence of Kevin Durant. Suns' star Devin Booker erupted for 44 points, with Terrence Ross adding 24 from the bench, and Chris Paul chipping in with 18.

Trendon Watford #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles against Sam Hauser #30 of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 08, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Trail Blazers 115-93. (Getty Images via AFP)

Boston Celtics also bounced back from their recent losing streak with a 115-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, led by Jayson Tatum's 30 points.

Meanwhile, Cleveland extended their winning streak to three games with a 104-100 win over Miami Heat on the road, while a flurry of late scoring from C.J. McCollum led the New Orleans Pelicans to a 113-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks as Luka Doncic was held to just 15 points.

Boston Celtics now depart for a six-game road trip where they will look to build on Wednesday's win, while Cleveland Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 42-26 record.

