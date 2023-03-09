Cleveland Cavaliers extend winning streak with 104-100 victory over Miami Heat

Darius Garland led the charge as the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off an upset win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. The visiting team came out on top with a score of 104-100, marking their third consecutive win.

Garland scored 25 points and made seven assists, while Donovan Mitchell added 18 points despite struggling with his 3-pointers, making only one out of seven attempts. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Miami's Jimmy Butler contributed 28 points, five rebounds, and five assists, but his efforts were not enough to break Cleveland's winning streak. Tyler Herro scored 22 points, while Bam Adebayo had 17 points.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends during the second quarter at Miami-Dade Arena.(USA TODAY Sports)

Miami struggled with turnovers, committing a season-high 24 that negated their impressive 50 percent shooting from the floor. Kevin Love, who missed Miami's previous game due to a rib injury, returned to the court to play against his former team and produced eight points and eight rebounds.

The game was close throughout, featuring 18 lead changes and six tie scores. Cleveland ended the first half ahead, 57-53, and managed to extend their lead to 78-66 midway through the third quarter. However, Miami responded with a 9-0 run to keep the game competitive.

Cleveland held on to their lead, but Miami cut their deficit to 98-97 in the final minutes of the game. Garland then made two clutch plays, sinking a fadeaway jumper and providing an assist that led to an Isaac Okoro layup, giving Cleveland a 102-97 lead with 49 seconds left.

Although Herro managed to keep Miami in the game with a 3-pointer, Allen made a free throw to give Cleveland a 103-100 lead. Miami's Max Strus missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer, and Evan Mobley sealed the victory for Cleveland with a free throw with just 2.3 seconds left.