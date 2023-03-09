Jayson Tatum's triumphant return: Boston Celtics break losing streak with dominant win over Portland Trail Blazers

Jayson Tatum led the Boston Celtics to a 115-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, breaking their three-game losing streak. Tatum, who sat out Monday's game due to a sore knee, made a triumphant return by scoring 30 points in just 31 minutes of play.

The Celtics dominated the game from the start, leading 35-28 after the first quarter and 60-45 at halftime. Tatum's 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter pushed the lead to 94-72, allowing the star player to sit out the fourth quarter.

While Tatum shone, Portland struggled to find their rhythm, shooting just 36.6 percent from the field and making only 11 of their 39 attempted 3-pointers. Despite Damian Lillard's impressive 27 points and eight assists, the Trail Blazers were unable to close the gap.

Trendon Watford and Shaedon Sharpe provided some bright spots for Portland, both scoring 12 points off the bench, but it was not enough to turn the tide. Boston's Derrick White contributed 21 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, while Al Horford finished with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Also read | Jayson Tatum's Twitter Outburst: Calls out officials for missing foul on him

The victory improved the Celtics' home record to 26-9 and ended their two-game losing streak at home. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers fell to 14-20 in road games, and have not beaten a team with a winning record since February 8th.

This was the first of two meetings between the Celtics and Trail Blazers this season, with the teams set to face off again in Portland on March 17th.