Jayson Tatum's Twitter Outburst: Calls out officials for missing foul on him

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's frustration boiled over during the team's 109-94 loss to the New York Knicks. The 2023 All-Star Game MVP called out the officials on Twitter for missing an evident foul by Julius Randle on him. Tatum attempted a 3-pointer, and Randle appeared to slap him on the wrist, but the officials failed to make the call.

Tatum took to Twitter after the game to vent his frustration, retweeting a video of the foul with the caption, "Lol, this is what I get for fouling Bron." Tatum was referring to a blatant foul he made on LeBron James during the Celtics' game against the LA Lakers. Officials missed Tatum's foul on James, which forced the game to go into overtime.

During the game against the Knicks, Tatum's shooting slump continued as he went 6-of-18 from the field, scoring only 14 points. He played 36 minutes and received his first career ejection with 3:46 left in the fourth quarter.

Tatum's Frustration Boils Over

Tatum's frustration with the officials began in the third quarter when he attempted a dunk and believed he was fouled. He issued his first technical to argue with official Derek Richardson. In the fourth period, Tatum directed sarcastic remarks towards referee Joe Derosa, which led to his ejection after receiving his second technical of the night.

After the game, Tatum addressed the media and spoke about his frustration with the officials, saying, "I just told them this is probably the best-officiated game I've been a part of. I tried to give them a compliment, but it didn't go over so well." Tatum's frustration stemmed from the lack of free throws he had attempted in his last two games, with the free-throw disparity against his rivals lingering over his mind.

Despite Tatum's ejection, the Celtics' loss was already sealed. The team struggled to keep up with the Knicks, and Tatum's shooting slump continued to be a cause for concern. Tatum's outburst on social media and ejection during the game showed his frustration and disappointment in the team's performance.