NBA All-Star Game 2023 ratings plunge, here's what went wrong

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game may have been filled with thrilling moments and exciting competitions, but it failed to capture the attention of viewers. The event, which saw a decline in ratings and viewership, was widely regarded as the "worst basketball game ever played" by Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

According to Sports Media Watch, the game's viewership was down 27%, while ratings decreased by 29% compared to the previous year. The decline was steeper than that of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl and the sharpest since 2000. While the past few editions of the All-Star game had received positive feedback due to their new format, the 2023 game fell flat.

One reason for the decline in viewership was the lack of competitiveness in the game. Unlike previous years, where each quarter was its own mini-game, players had uncontested looks at the rim throughout the entire game. Fans found the game unengaging, leading to a decline in viewership. Malone summed up the general sentiment by calling it "the worst basketball game ever played."

Despite the decline in viewership, the NBA has been trying to increase fan engagement through different strategies. The new format, which included each quarter as a mini-game for charity and the addition of Elam Ending, was supposed to draw in more fans. Similarly, the twist of captains drafting their teams beforehand was intended to engage fans.

However, these strategies failed to work, leaving the league to question the change in format. The general consensus going into the All-Star break was frustration since many of the top stars were injured and unable to play. Two of the biggest stars in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, were also missing from the game due to injuries, leaving fans disappointed.

The decline in viewership is a cause for concern for the NBA, but it provides an opportunity for the league to reflect and improve its All-Star weekend. The NBA will need to rethink its strategies and format to ensure that fans remain engaged and excited about the event in the future.