NBA star Steph Curry makes golf history with 152-yard hole-in-one at American Century Championship

Even during the NBA offseason, Stephen Curry continues to captivate with his exceptional athletic prowess.

STATELINE, NEVADA - JULY 14: Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors hits the tee on the 7th hole on Day One of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada. Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Golden State Warriors superstar showcased his talent during the first day of the American Century Championship, an eminent celebrity golf tournament, and provided yet another breathtaking moment on the seventh hole in Lake Tahoe.

On a par-3, 152-yard hole, Curry achieved the remarkable feat of sinking a hole-in-one, prompting the two-time NBA MVP to jubilantly fling his hat off in celebration.

Demonstrating his elation, the 35-year-old ran all the way down to the putting green with arms wide open before retracing his steps past the bunker.

Infamous for his extraordinary golfing abilities in addition to his Hall of Fame-level basketball skills, Curry currently leads the tournament as he completes the second round. With a total of 44 points in the modified Stableford scoring system, which awards points for par, birdie, and eagle, while deducting points for double bogeys or worse, Curry is showcasing his versatility and competitiveness.

In close proximity on the leaderboard are former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder and ex-tennis player Mardy Fish, both accumulating 38 points, followed by Dallas Stars right winger Joe Pavelski with 36 points.

As the tournament progresses, other notable participants are making their mark. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo has amassed 30 points, while Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers are tied at 27 points. Legendary NFL cornerback and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson has accumulated 20 points.

Notable figures from the world of combat sports and football are also partaking in the tournament. Boxer Canelo Alvarez has gathered 12 points, while football stars Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are showcasing their competitive spirit with 9 and -2 points, respectively.

With the tournament scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Curry will aim to maintain his lead and secure a well-deserved victory. His exceptional golfing skills, combined with his relentless drive for excellence, make him a formidable contender on any playing field.

On the final day of the tournament, fans can witness Curry's incredible display of talent and enjoy the exciting competition among the renowned athletes from various sports disciplines.

