Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League Live Streaming: When and where to watch men's javelin event live in India

Neeraj Chopra’s pursuit of a second Diamond League title begins at the Doha Diamond League at the Suheid bin Hamid Stadium in Qatar, where he will be one amongst a field of 11 javelin hurlers with intentions of gunning for the gold medal to kick start the 2025 Diamond League gauntlet. Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League Live Streaming(PTI)

The two-time Olympic medallist has finished second in each of the last two years of the Wanda Diamond League, falling agonisingly short of backing up his debut Diamond League championship from 2022 when his throw fell one centimetre short of the first position in Brussels last September.

The Diamond League will see a congregation of athletes who will want to gear up for the World Athletics Championship later this year in Tokyo, Japan. Neeraj is the defending champion in the men’s javelin category, having hurled for a strong 88.17m to clinch the title in Budapest in 2023.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic, a gold-category meet for the WAC, was set to take place in Bangalore’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium earlier this month in the build-up to the Diamond League in Doha, but was postponed due to diplomatic tensions.

In Doha, alongside Neeraj Chopra will be Indian thrower Kishore Jena, as well as 2023 and 2024 Diamond League champions Jakub Vadlejch and Anderson Peters. The big miss is Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem, who misses this event.

Here are the live streaming details for Neeraj Chopra’s event at Doha Diamond League 2025:

Where is Doha Diamond League taking place?

Doha Diamond League, where Neeraj Chopra will take part, is taking place at the Suheid bin Hamid Stadium.

When is Neeraj Chopra’s event in Doha Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra's event, the men’s javelin finals will begin at 10:15 PM IST.

Where can I watch Neeraj Chopra's event at the Doha Diamond League live in India?

The Doha Diamond League will be streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel and Facebook account.