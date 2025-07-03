Neeraj Chopra awaits new beginning with NC Classic

Bengaluru: Athletes went about their routines as a cool breeze swept through Kanteerava Stadium, a result of Bengaluru being hit by rain over the past few days. A bunch of animated basketball players were on court in near darkness close to a massive cut-out of Neeraj Chopra announcing the Neeraj Chopra Classic that will take place on Saturday. Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra. (PTI)

Chopra, the two-time Olympic medallist, world champion and India’s pride in global athletics, has played a vital role in bringing a “gold category” World Athletics event to India and giving young Indian javelin throwers an opportunity to compete against some of the world’s best. The list of competitors here include Germany’s 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, Kenyan 2015 world champion Julius Yego and USA’s Curtis Thompson (87.76m), who is second in the field after Chopra (90.23m) as leading throwers of this season.

The late withdrawal of two-time world champion Anderson Peters has come as a disappointment but there are hundreds of fans who are excited to witness world-class javelin action with Chopra headlining the line-up.

India’s elite athletes have often complained about the dearth of international events at home which has forced them to go abroad for exposure and experience. Chopra himself followed that path years ago. It was in foreign countries that he learnt how to prepare, handle pressure, and overcome big-stage nerves. Now, as an established international athlete, Chopra has the wherewithal to make that journey easier for other Indian athletes. He has been quick to make a beginning this season and has been closely following the organisational aspect of NC Classic.

“I hope our athletes will gain from this experience of competing alongside top international competitors,” he said on Thursday at a felicitation function organised by the Karnataka Olympic Association. “We are going to add more events in the coming years so that our athletes who do well at the global level also get a chance in India to compete among other quality athletes.”

While organising the event has kept him busy, Chopra has also taken time out for his training. A busy season has also been a successful one with Chopra having breached the 90m barrier at the Doha Diamond League. He has been in back-to-back competitions. This will be his third in close proximity after Paris Diamond League and Ostrava.

He knows fans would be eager to watch some big throws from him. “The toughest part in training. We got very little time to train. I competed in Paris and Ostrava and then travelled to Bengaluru, so I will try my level best. We also had to arrange everything here. ” said Chopra.

“I am feeling very good, the way the preparations are going. I am very happy. I thank the Karnataka government, sports department, Karnataka Olympic Association for helping me to organise an event at such short notice and ensuring the stadium meets international standards. The biggest reason to do it in Bengaluru is that it is a very good city and the weather is good. The biggest goal is to make this event even bigger,” said Chopra, who also met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The success of the event will go a long way in bringing international events to India where athletics is still not big. Chopra though has been harbinger of change. Talk to athletes from any discipline at the venue and they know Chopra’s credentials.

However, it will still be a challenge to fill the 25,000-capacity stadium. “Athletics is still not popular and people rarely follow,” says Sharandeep, a Karnataka state sprinter who trains at the Kanteerava. “We compete in national and state meets here in front of empty stadiums. With Neeraj Chopra competing there will be a good crowd but will it be enough to fill the stadium, can’t say?

“I am eager to know how Neeraj and other international athletes prepare before a competition. What do they do during their competition? We never get to watch international athletes in India and it will be a big learning for us. “

It will be same for Rohit Yadav, one of India’s top throwers who will compete here. Rohit has taken part in World Championships but said he was excited to speak to Rohler. “I like his style. He is not a power thrower and yet so good. I have a similar technique and to be alongside him and learn will be a big experience for me.”