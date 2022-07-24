Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live, World Athletics Championship 2022: Olympic champion aims at history with gold
- Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live, World Athletics Championship 2022: A gold medal for the Indian at the event will be historic, much like his gold-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics last year. Follow live updates as Chopra looks to create history in Eugene, USA.
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live, World Athletics Championship 2022: Chopra looks to add a World Championships medal to the historic Olympic gold he won in Tokyo last year. If he wins the yellow metal, the Indian will become only the third male javelin thrower to follow Olympic success with World Championship gold after Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen (2008-09) and world record holder Jan Zelezny of Czech Republic in 2000-01 and 1992-93. The legendary Anju Bobby George is so far the only Indian to have won a World Championships medal in athletics with a long jump bronze in the 2003 edition. In the qualifiers, Chopra produced a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m, which was his third career-best throw. He finished second best overall behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who topped Group B with his opening round effort of 89.91m. In the final, Chopra will be accompanied by Rohit Yadav. He made it to the finals after finishing sixth in the Group B qualification round, and 11th overall, with a first-round throw of 80.42m.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 24, 2022 06:24 AM IST
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: Neeraj Chopra not the only Indian
Neeraj Chopra will not be the only Indian participant in the men's javelin event. Rohit Yadav, who registered an 80.42m throw in the qualifying round, finished sixth in Group B and 11th overall to make the 12-man final field.
Jul 24, 2022 06:20 AM IST
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: In other results for India
The Indian 4x400m relay team - Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, and Rajesh Ramesh - finished sixth in Heat 1
Jul 24, 2022 06:16 AM IST
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: Where does Neeraj Chopra stand at the end of qualification?
At the end of the Group A and B qualification round, Neeraj finished second on the overall leaderboard after reigning world champion, Grenada's Anderson Peters, who finished atop in the list of qualifiers with an 89.91m throw
Jul 24, 2022 06:14 AM IST
World Athletics Championship 2022 Live: 'One and done' for qualification
Placed in Group A at Hayward Field, the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist recorded a throw of 88.39m in his very first attempt and booked his spot in the Sunday finale breaching the qualifying mark of 83.50m.
Jul 24, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the men's javelin throw final event of the World Athletics Championship 2022 where Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be action. Stay tuned for more updates!
Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final Live, World Athletics Championship 2022
