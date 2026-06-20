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Neeraj Chopra pleased with his comeback

The javelin ace finished fourth with an effort of 85.69m at Friday’s Doha Diamond League, ticking the fitness and CWG qualification boxes

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 09:59 pm IST
By Avishek Roy
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New Delhi: Having made a successful comeback to international competition, Neeraj Chopra said on Saturday he was satisfied with his effort at the Doha Diamond League the previous evening and is looking forward to the upcoming Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in September-October.

File picture of Neeraj Chopra. (AP)

Chopra was coming back from injury and was competing after nine months in Doha on Friday. He finished fourth with a best throw of 85.69m. The two-time Olympic medallist looked competitively sharp at the Qatar Sports Club. With the performance he confirmed selection for next month’s Glasgow Commonwealth Games. The Asian Games is in September-October when he will be chasing his third straight title.

On Saturday, he was in New Delhi to attend the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards of the Athletics Federation of India.

“It always feels good to compete and I was coming back after a long time. It was a good comeback and I am excited looking ahead at the season,” Chopra, 28, said at the awards ceremony.

“When I started javelin I didn’t know much about the sport but I started following world record holder Zelezny because he was the best in the world. Today I know I chose a good role model. I have already thrown beyond 90m.”

Chopra’s message to youngsters was to that they must believe in their abilities.

“Have patience and belief in yourself. You should also save yourself from injuries. We always believe Europe and USA athletes are stronger but we have the capability to perform well on the international stage and we are showing that,” said the double Olympic and world championships medallist.

At a glitzy function, AFI’s Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, PT Usha, Bahadur Singh and Anju Bobby George.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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