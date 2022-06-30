Neeraj Chopra sets new national record with gigantic throw, finishes second at Stockholm Diamond League

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra returned to Diamond League with a gigantic throw, which saw him better his previous record. The star athlete recorded 89.94m in his first attempt to set a new national record at the ongoing event in Stockholm, Sweden. The 24-year-old smashed the previous record of 89.30m, which was set by him in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku. His efforts saw him finish second at the competition.

In his second attempt, Neeraj threw a modest 84.37m. Grenadian athlete Anderson Peterson breached the 90m in his third attempt. He threw the javelin at a distance of 90.31m, which eventually helped him finish first in the competition.

The third throw saw Neeraj hit the 87.46m mark and he was placed at the second position. The neck-and-neck contest between the two athletes continued as Neeraj recorded 84.77m in his fourth attempt, while Anderson finished slightly ahead of the Indian and reached 85.03m.

Neeraj touched 86.67m in his fifth attempt. At the same round, Germany's Julian Weber jumped to the third place with a 89.08m throw. He toppled Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch from the spot. The Czech was sitting at the third place after an impressive 88.59m throw in his first attempt.

Neeraj then went on to close the event with a 86.64m throw and finished second among all the participants. Anderson's 90.31m helped him top the charts, while Weber settled for the third position after managing 80m in his final attempt.

