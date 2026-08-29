Neeraj Chopra to miss Asian Games for India after suffering ligament tear: ‘I will sit out the rest of this season’

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday confirmed that he would miss the upcoming Diamond League final in Brussels and the Asian Games after getting injured. The two-time Olympic medallist took to Instagram to confirm that he suffered a ligament tear in his ankle during a training session and would therefore miss the remainder of the 2026 season. India's javelin ace then further stated that he took the decision to skip the upcoming events after consulting his doctor and the rest of his team.
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“After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne. Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season,” Neeraj said in a statement, shared on Instagram.
“It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey. My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger. Thank you all for the love and support,” he added.
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Neeraj provided the crucial update after qualifying for the Diamond League final on Friday. The 2026 Commonwealth Games silver medallist had sealed his place for the summit clash despite missing the most recent Zurich event.
How has Neeraj performed in the 2026 season?
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Neeraj provided the crucial update after qualifying for the Diamond League final on Friday. The 2026 Commonwealth Games silver medallist had sealed his place for the summit clash despite missing the most recent Zurich event.
How has Neeraj performed in the 2026 season?
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After an injury-disrupted start, Chopra made his competitive return at the Doha Diamond League in June, where he recorded 85.69m and finished fourth. He then showed signs of improvement at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he produced a throw of 85.83m to win the silver medal. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage took gold with 89.75m.
The 28-year-old then finished second at the Lausanne Diamond League meet, once again coming second to Pathirage. Neeraj produced his season best throw at this event, throwing 88.05m. However, Pathirage won the contest with a throw of 88.19m.
Despite competing in only two Diamond League meetings, Chopra accumulated 12 qualification points and secured his place in the season-ending final in Brussels. The final was scheduled for September 5, but Neeraj would now miss the event, and Pathirage would once again start as the overwhelming favourite.
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Home/Sports/Others/Neeraj Chopra to miss Asian Games for India after suffering ligament tear: ‘I will sit out the rest of this season’
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