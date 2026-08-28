Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage becomes fourth javelin thrower to cross 92m mark twice; pressure mounts on Neeraj Chopra
Rumesh Pathirage won the Diamond League Meet in Zurich after registering a throw of 92.07m.
Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage once again cemented his place as the man to beat in men’s javelin, producing a stunning 92.07m throw to win the Zurich Diamond League 2026 on Friday. The 23-year-old saved his biggest effort for the last round at the Letzigrund Stadium, launching the javelin beyond 92 metres for only the second time in his career. The throw comfortably secured the top spot and capped another dominant performance in what has been an extraordinary season for the Commonwealth Games champion.
Former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada finished second with a season-best 86.93m, while Poland’s Dawid Wegner completed the podium with a personal-best 85.16m.
Tharanga entered the competition as the world leader after establishing a national record of 92.62m at the Rome Diamond League in June. His Zurich campaign began with a relatively modest 81.50m, but the Sri Lankan quickly found his rhythm. He improved to 88.23m with his second attempt and went beyond that mark again in the third round, recording 89.90m. A fourth-round effort of 84.91m was followed by a foul in the fifth round.
Also Read: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League final despite missing event in Zurich
With the victory effectively secured, Tharanga had one final opportunity to make his mark. He took full advantage, unleashing a 92.07m throw with his sixth and final attempt.
Pathirage is now just the fourth javelin thrower in the history of the sport to breach the 92m mark twice, joining Jan Zelenzy, Johannes Vetter, and Aki Parviainen.
Pressure mounts on Neeraj
With Pathirage performing this way, the pressure is truly on Neeraj Chopra, India's two-time Olympic medallist, ahead of the Diamond League final in Brussels next week.
The Sri Lankan has already beaten Neeraj thrice this year and will be the overwhelming favourite to win the summit clash in Brussels. Pathirage has now won 11 of his 12 competitions in 2026, including his last six appearances. His run has included victories on the Diamond League circuit as well as a historic Commonwealth Games triumph.
After breaking the 92m barrier for the first time in Rome with his 92.62m national record, Tharanga followed it up with victories in Ostrava and at the Doha Diamond League. He then made history in Glasgow by becoming Sri Lanka’s first Commonwealth Games champion in the men’s javelin.
At the Lausanne Diamond League last week, Tharanga narrowly defeated Chopra, winning with an 88.14m effort, just nine centimetres farther than the Indian star. Chopra did not compete in Zurich, leaving Tharanga with another opportunity to strengthen his position at the top of the event.
He duly delivered, producing a 92.07m effort that once again placed him in rare territory.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More