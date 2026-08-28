Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage becomes fourth javelin thrower to cross 92m mark twice; pressure mounts on Neeraj Chopra

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage once again cemented his place as the man to beat in men’s javelin, producing a stunning 92.07m throw to win the Zurich Diamond League 2026 on Friday. The 23-year-old saved his biggest effort for the last round at the Letzigrund Stadium, launching the javelin beyond 92 metres for only the second time in his career. The throw comfortably secured the top spot and capped another dominant performance in what has been an extraordinary season for the Commonwealth Games champion. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage reacts during the men's javelin throw final (REUTERS)

Former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada finished second with a season-best 86.93m, while Poland’s Dawid Wegner completed the podium with a personal-best 85.16m.

Tharanga entered the competition as the world leader after establishing a national record of 92.62m at the Rome Diamond League in June. His Zurich campaign began with a relatively modest 81.50m, but the Sri Lankan quickly found his rhythm. He improved to 88.23m with his second attempt and went beyond that mark again in the third round, recording 89.90m. A fourth-round effort of 84.91m was followed by a foul in the fifth round.

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With the victory effectively secured, Tharanga had one final opportunity to make his mark. He took full advantage, unleashing a 92.07m throw with his sixth and final attempt.

Pathirage is now just the fourth javelin thrower in the history of the sport to breach the 92m mark twice, joining Jan Zelenzy, Johannes Vetter, and Aki Parviainen.