Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal at Kuortane Games with 86.69m throw

Neeraj Chopra has won his first gold medal of the season at the Kuortane Games with an 86.69m throw. The Indian javelin thrower hit the mark in his very first attempt at the event, had a foul in his second attempt and endured a nasty slip in his third, following which he opted to skip the remaining two attempts.

While Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott (86.64m) bagged a silver medal, Grenada's Anderson Peters (84.75m) won bronze. Peters is also the reigning world champion and currently the season leader with 93.07m throw.

Keshorn Walcott, meanwhile, is the 2012 Olympic Champion and finished fourth in the javelin throw event in Turku, where Chopra finished second after setting a new national record (89.30m).

Another Indian in the competition, Sandeep Chaudhary finished eighth with the highest throw of 60.35m.

Chopra competed for the second time this week at the Kuortane Games, which is a silver-level event in the World Athletics Continental Tour.

In wet conditions at Kuortane, Chopra endured a nasty slip in his third attempt. While he was able to throw the javelin successfully, he couldn't complete his run-up after slipping on the wet platform, resulting in a foul. Chopra's head hit the platform as he slipped, and while there were immediate concerns over his well-being, the Olympic champion recomposed himself and assured he was fine.

Earlier, Chopra had made a spectacular return to competitive action after his historic gold in the Olympics with a stunning throw of 89.30m to shatter his national record and finished second in a star-studded field at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku.

"I am pleased with my performance. It was my first event of the season, so I am happy to have started the season on a high note. My performance here has boosted my confidence significantly," Chopra said after the event.

"Going forward, I am looking to work on my technique, throw, and overall performance. I am in a happy place at the moment and I just want to do well in the upcoming events."

