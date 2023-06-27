Nepo waits to recharge for another shot at world chess title

If Ian Nepomniachtchi ends his career without ever winning the classical World Chess Championship title, he is likely to look back on his successive defeats in 2021 and 2023 with utter disappointment. Though he was outplayed by Norwegian Magnus Carlsen to win his fifth world title two years ago, the Russian’s loss to China’s Ding Liren was a case of Nepomniachtchi squandering winning positions in Astana, Kazakhstan. After a three-week roller-coaster ride that involved 14 classical games and a tie-break of four rapid games, the 32-year-old was drained and devastated.

Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi, right, and China's Ding Liren play during their tiebreaker of FIDE World Chess Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Stanislav Filippov)(AP)

Almost two months since the match, the world No.4 likens his narrow defeat to a team losing a penalty shootout in football. “I don’t know much about cricket. But this could be compared to football, which I follow a lot,” Nepo said on Tuesday. “When you go to a penalty shootout, anything can happen. Being in my shoes, players should use at least one of the chances. I had enough opportunities, but this is sport. Even if you play better overall, it is sometimes still not enough to win and deliver when necessary.”

Days after the World Chess Championship match ended, Nepo entered the Superbet Classic in Bucharest — a tournament he would have ideally skipped but couldn’t. After a month-long break, he is now playing for Balan Alaskan Knights in the inaugural Global Chess League in Dubai. With the 2024 Candidates tournament scheduled to be held in Canada next April, does Nepomniachtchi have the drive to challenge Ding for the title?

“I am, of course, very motivated, but I still need some time to probably recharge. After roughly half a year of preparation, which ended with one month of playing in stressful conditions, you need some time. It is almost two months since the match is over, but I had an unnecessary tournament in Bucharest. My next big tournament is the World Cup in Baku. I really hope by that time, I will be hungry to play some good chess.”

To have a shot at the title again, Nepomniachtchi will have to work on all aspects of his chess. “I think I should be more focused on my next tournaments. It is not the first time I missed something in a chess game. Alas, it won’t be the last time. I am just trying to keep up the work and trying to improve in all aspects. As long as I am a chess player still chasing the title, I guess I shouldn’t be too focused on the past.”

