New York Knicks star Julius Randle's ankle injury to be reevaluated in two weeks

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 31, 2023 07:31 AM IST

Randle's ankle injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the regular season.

New York Knicks defeated Miami Heat by 101-92 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. In the second quarter of the match, Knicks' star Julius Randle suffered a sprained ankle. Randle played for 15 minutes and finished with three points, five rebounds and one assist.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle grimaces as he leaves the court after being injured in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP)
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle grimaces as he leaves the court after being injured in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP)

As per latest report by ESPN, Randle's ankle injury has ruled him out for the remainder of the regular season. However, he will be reevaluated in two weeks time. It means that Randle would be reevaluated after the first set of play-in games have taken place, and just two days before the first round of the playoffs are set to begin. If he does recover in two weeks time, he would be available for Knicks for their playoffs campaign.

Knicks are currently at the fifth spot in the standings for Eastern Conference. With 44-33, they are two losses ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and four ahead of the Heat.

Randle is one of the key players for Knicks as he is averaging 25.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season. He had made the cut for his second All-Star team last month and is one of four players along with Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis to have average of at least 25 and 10 this season.

On Friday night, Knicks will lock horns with Cleveland Cavaliers who are fourth in the standings for Eastern Conference. Cavaliers are currently having 48 wins and 29 losses in the season.

nba basketball tournament
