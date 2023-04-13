NFL approves new QB-Specific helmet to help quarterbacks keep their heads in the game

The NFL and NFLPA have approved a new helmet specifically designed for quarterbacks to help reduce concussions. Manufactured by Vicis, the helmet aims to reduce the severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which account for approximately half of quarterback concussions. According to NFL executive Jeff Miller, the helmet performed better in laboratory testing than any other helmet the league has seen for those types of impacts.

The Vicis Zero2 Matrix QB helmet features a deformable outer shell, which means that upon impact, it will dent in that location to absorb the impact. The unique design of the helmet allows engineers to optimize the impact mitigation in any one area, providing better protection for quarterbacks. The helmet reportedly performed 7% better than the most popular helmet worn by quarterbacks last season.

The approval of this new helmet comes after Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion last season when his head slammed violently against the turf during a Thursday night game against Cincinnati. The Vicis Zero2 Matrix QB helmet will also be useful for reducing concussions caused by similar impacts in other positions.

Although it’s unclear how many quarterbacks will switch to the new QB-specific helmet, the league and the players’ union will share information from the helmet studies with teams so players can make informed decisions on their helmet choices. The only other position-specific helmet already approved is the Vicis Zero2-R Trench for offensive and defensive linemen.

In addition to the approval of the new QB-specific helmet, the league and players’ union also released the results of the 2023 helmet laboratory testing study. Seven helmets highly recommended in 2020 were downgraded to prohibited as a result of the new testing, indicating a positive step towards safer helmets for all players.

