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Nikhat out of CWG and Asian Games after loss to Sakshi

A CWG gold medallist and an Asiad bronze medallist from 2023, Nikhat will miss both major championships this year.

Published on: May 14, 2026 11:33 pm IST
By Avishek Roy
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New Delhi: Nikhat Zareen has looked like a shadow of her feisty, skillful self in the ring over the last few years. Sharp counters, clean punching, nimble footwork, and the hunger to win once defined her game when she won back-to-back world titles in the Olympic flyweight division. She added speed to her boxing. Once she took on the mantle from MC Mary Kom, there was hardly any challenge left for her in domestic championships.

Nikhat Zareen. (BFI)

However, that aura was stripped away at the selection trials for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Nikhat crashed out in the semi-finals against Sakshi Chaudhary, who pulled off the biggest win of her career with a overwhelming 4-1 victory. A CWG gold medallist and an Asiad bronze medallist from 2023, Nikhat will miss both major championships this year.

More importantly, it leaves the future of 29-year-old Nikhat uncertain, as she has struggled to get back to her best especially after the setback at the Paris Olympics. The Los Angeles Olympics is still two years away but the first qualification event— the World Championships in Kazakhstan — begins next year. Nikhat will have to regroup and come back. It will not be easy. This defeat will hurt. She has been dominating the 51kg weight class at home for four years and qualified for all major championships.

This is the first time in three years that the Indian team will be picked based on selection trials. The Boxing Federation of India scrapped its controversial assessment system to select Indian teams after the Sports Authority of India raised concerns about the transparency of the process in which sparring results were not immediately declared and were added to the overall marks. Several parameters like strength and conditioning and weight management etc were part of the assessment.

In other results, Jadumani Singh edged past Pawan Bartwal 3-2 in 55kg. He will meet Nikhil, who defeated Priyanshu Dabas. Three-time World Cup medallist Hitesh Gulia lost to Sumit Kundu in 70kg semifinals. In the women’s 65kg semifinal, Asian Games bronze medallist Parveen Hooda got the better of Ankushita Boro.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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