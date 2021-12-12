Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nikita Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi GP after positive COVID-19 test
Mazepin, who was set to start last on the grid, is the eighth driver to have tested positive for COVID-19 since last season.
Haas driver Nikita Mazepin of Russia arrives to the Losail International Circuit in Losail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 ahead of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix.(AP)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 02:53 PM IST
Reuters | , Abu Dhabi

Russian Formula One rookie Nikita Mazepin will not race in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, his Haas team said.

Mazepin will not be replaced and Haas will run with only one driver, Mick Schumacher, because rules prohibit a driver who has not taken part in at least one session from racing on Sunday.

"Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned," the American team's statement said.

The 22-year-old, who will be staying at Haas alongside Schumacher next year, had appeared in a video released by Formula One on Saturday, urging people to get vaccinated.

Formula One teams have operated in a protective bubble with regular testing since last year, though protocols have been eased and fans allowed back at races in high numbers.

