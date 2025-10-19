COLUMBIA, S.C. — John Mateer threw for 150 yards and a touchdown and Oklahoma's defense sacked South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers six times in the 14th-ranked Sooners' bounce-back 26-7 victory on Saturday. No. 14 Oklahoma, Mateer get back on track after loss to Texas with a 26-7 win over South Carolina

Oklahoma saw its perfect start end last weekend with a 23-6 loss to Red River rival Texas.

The Sooners used a steady offense and a best-in-the-nation defense to get back on track against the Gamecocks .

Mateer led touchdown drives of 75 and 92 yards — OU's defense held on fourth-and-goal from its 5 — for a 14-0 lead.

Tory Blaylock had an 18-yard touchdown run to open the scoring and Xavier Robinson bullied his way into the end zone from 10 yards out to take a two-touchdown lead.

The Sooners almost had a second fourth-down stop when officials ruled that Sellers had come up short inside the red zone. A replay review overturned the call and — after 11 snaps inside the 20 — South Carolina finally scored on a 2-yard flip toss from Sellers to Nyck Harbor.

Oklahoma came in leading the nation in yards allowed at 193 and kept the pressure up against the Gamecocks. Defensive end Taylor Wein sniffed out a fake punt pass by South Carolina's Mason Love and got the interception. Five plays later, Mateer found Isaiah Sategna III for a 20-yard TD and a 24-7 lead.

Then again, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables knows how to lock down South Carolina at home. He went 4-1 at Williams-Brice Stadium as Clemson's defensive coordinator, and his group held the Gamecocks to an average of 285 yards and four points in Venables' last three times in the building.

Sellers, a projected NFL first-round draft pick, finished with 124 yards passing. As a parting shot, Oklahoma defensive tackle Markus Strong tackled tailback Matt Fuller in end zone for a safety with about four minutes left.

Blaylock ran for 101 yards and Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell matched his career long with a 55-yard field goal.

Oklahoma: It was a satisfying result for the Sooners, who did not want the Texas loss lingering with the heart of their SEC schedule ahead.

South Carolina: Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer hoped that dismissing offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley after losing at LSU last week might fire up his underperforming group. But Oklahoma chased Sellers much of the game and prevented almost any deep passes.

Oklahoma returns home to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday.

South Carolina plays its third straight ranked opponent when it hosts No. 6 Alabama on Saturday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.