No need to be a rocket scientist to know India's advantage in Dubai: van der Dussen

Karachi, South African top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen said one doesn't "have to be a rocket scientist to know" that India are "definitely" in an advantageous position being based in Dubai for the ongoing Champions Trophy, but their knowledge of the conditions could also put them under pressure to fully exploit it. HT Image

Rohit Sharma's men are playing all their matches in Dubai, and even the final will be held there if the team goes the distance, while the rest of the teams have to criss-cross Pakistan for their matches.

"It's definitely an advantage. I saw that Pakistan was commenting about it, but it's definitely an advantage. If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practise in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it's definitely an advantage," van der Dussen was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

South Africa will play their last group game against England on Friday.

"I don't think you have to be a rocket scientist to know that. The onus would be on them to use that advantage," van der Dussen continued.

"In a sense, it puts more pressure on them because whoever is going to play them in the semi or potentially the final is going to go there and the conditions are going to be foreign but they are going to be used to it. The pressure would be on them to get it right because they have all that knowledge."

India have won both their games, against Bangladesh and Pakistan, comfortably so far and are through to the semifinal on March 4, to be held in Dubai. Their last group match is on Sunday against New Zealand, a team that has so far played in Pakistan, also winning both its games against the home side and Bangladesh.

South Africa are currently topping the Group B chart with three points from two matches, and if they continue their run, they might travel to Dubai for a Champions Trophy semi-final or final.

South Africa will either play India in Dubai on Tuesday or New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday if they qualify for the semifinals.

Van der Dussen indicated the game in Lahore would be his personal preference but said the team would be ready for either.

"If it's a personal thing, I would say playing in Lahore because it's just good to bat there. The Dubai pitch is not as high-scoring as Lahore, but no, I don't think it really matters," he said.

"Probably logistically it will be easier to play in Lahore. You don't have to go through an international flight and go to Dubai and literally go to another country to play. Lahore is not too far from where we are at the moment, so conditions are fairly similar. It's literally one of those things, we don't know what's going to happen until Saturday evening."

Former Australia skipper Pat Cummins, who was sidelined from the tournament owing to an ankle injury, had also said that India have a "huge advantage" to be based in Dubai.

Following their disastrous campaign, Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed had hinted at it before playing down the suggestions that India had the upper hand from the outset.

"See, they are in Dubai for a reason," Aaqib said. "If they are playing in Dubai for a reason, definitely if you play on the same pitch or ground, you will have an advantage.

"But we are not losing because they had the advantage of the same hotel and pitch . It's not just because of the pitch, and neither did they play some ten matches there."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.