Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. Chopra won the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this year.

He became the only second individual gold medalist from India at the Olympics and the first in athletics.

Chopra received the award during the National Sports Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had announced the National Sports Awards on November 2. The awards are given every year to recognize excellence in sports.

Apart from Chopra, Ravi Kumar, who won a silver medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics, also received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Sreejesh PR (Men's Hockey) and Manpreet Singh (Men's Hockey), who also brought laurels to the country during the Tokyo Olympics, received the prestigious award.

Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and a bronze medal in para-shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics, was also honored with the Khel Ratna alongside fellow para-athletes Pramod Bhagat (para-badminton), Krishna Nagar (para-badminton), Manish Narwal (para-shooting) and Sumit Antil (para-athletics).

Among other sporting disciplines, Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team (ODIs and Tests), as well as India men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri were among the ones who received the Khel Ratna award in the ceremony.

Here is a full list of athletes who received the prestigious award:

- Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)- Ravi Kumar (Wrestling)- Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)- Sreejesh P.R (Hockey)- Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting- Sumit Antil (Para-Athletics)- Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton)- Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton)- Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)- Mithali Raj (Cricket)- Sunil Chhetri (Football)- Manpreet Singh (Hockey)