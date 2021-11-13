Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award
others

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

Neeraj Chopra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist in athletics, received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award on Saturday.
Neeraj Chopra receives the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.(Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. Chopra won the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. 

He became the only second individual gold medalist from India at the Olympics and the first in athletics. 

Chopra received the award during the National Sports Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had announced the National Sports Awards on November 2. The awards are given every year to recognize excellence in sports.

Apart from Chopra, Ravi Kumar, who won a silver medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics, also received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Sreejesh PR (Men's Hockey) and Manpreet Singh (Men's Hockey), who also brought laurels to the country during the Tokyo Olympics, received the prestigious award.

Avani Lekhara, who won a gold and a bronze medal in para-shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics, was also honored with the Khel Ratna alongside fellow para-athletes Pramod Bhagat (para-badminton), Krishna Nagar (para-badminton), Manish Narwal (para-shooting) and Sumit Antil (para-athletics).

RELATED STORIES

Among other sporting disciplines, Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women's cricket team (ODIs and Tests), as well as India men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri were among the ones who received the Khel Ratna award in the ceremony.

Here is a full list of athletes who received the prestigious award:

- Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)- Ravi Kumar (Wrestling)- Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)- Sreejesh P.R (Hockey)- Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting- Sumit Antil (Para-Athletics)- Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton)- Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton)- Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)- Mithali Raj (Cricket)- Sunil Chhetri (Football)- Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
president of india khel ratna
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Here’s how Chopra will “restart” for a cramped 2022 season

Hamilton and Verstappen risk penalties in Brazil GP

The original Phogat girl wins silver on Nationals return

Brazil grid penalty another blow to Lewis Hamilton's title hopes
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP