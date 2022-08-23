Usain Bolt to trademark his signature celebration pose

Usain Bolt, winner of eight Olympic gold medals, is the fastest sprinter in the world at the moment. His timing of 9.58 seconds in 100m stands as the fastest by any athlete in the world. As much as the Jamaican is famous for his lightning bolt speed, his signature celebration pose is equally recognised around the world. The retired sprinter has now submitted an application to trademark a logo, which shows his famous victory celebration pose.

Apart from the world record in the 100m sprint, Bolt also leads the charts in 200m sprint, and the 4 x 100m relay. Every time he set those world records the Jamaican would lean back and gesture his fingers pointing towards the sky. He has made a request to the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark a logo depicting his signature celebratory pose.

Bolt took to Twitter to announce the news to his fans and shared a picture of him, making the same gesture and wrote: "To The World” TM.

As per reports, Bolt intends to use the logo on items including clothing, jewelry and shoes, as well as restaurants and sports bars. He might offer the items listed himself or license the right to use the trademark to third parties. Bolt's move is being seen as an effort to bank on his fame and expand his business empire.

Usain Bolt's trademark logo

Talking about Bolt, the great American sprinter Michael Johnson had once said, “You think of the great sprinters of the past who have done things that have never been done before like Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis and myself. But none of us produced, in my opinion, the consistency and longevity that Bolt has. So to this point, he has to be considered the greatest.”

Bolt retired retired from athletics at the 2017 World Championships in London, as an eight-time gold medal winner, the world record holder in three events, and an 11-time world champion.

