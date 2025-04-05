Olympic Training Centres to be established

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry will be upgrading 10 centres to Olympic Training Centres as it looks to prepare India’s elite athletes for the Summer Games. The plan has been proposed keeping the 2036 Olympics in mind. Facilities in existing training centres will be upgraded. (HT Photo)

As per the programme, these training centres will be dedicated to one sport each. Around 150 athletes will be taken in these centres which will have the best of modern training facilities and experts.

“We have seen training centres in Japan and other nations where athletes get the best facilities. We have the centres and we need to upgrade them with sports science etc. Our athletes can then prepare at home in these dedicated centres round-the-year instead of going overseas for such facilities,” said an official.

Such centres will be different from the National Centre of Excellence where young talents train. The pathway suggested is to scout talents at the district and block level under Khelo India programme and put them through smaller centres leading upto NCOE and Olympic training centre as they progress at the international level. Emphasis will be talent identification at the grassroots, according to people aware of the development.

The Indian Olympic Association has sent a letter of Intent to IOC towards hosting the 2036 Olympics and improving India’s medal tally will be important in that respect.

KIYG in Bihar

The seventh edition of Khelo India Youth Games (2025) will be organised in Bihar from May 4-15, informed sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya. It will be held in five cities of Bihar -- Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Begusarai. Shooting, Gymnastics & Track events of Cycling will be held in Delhi. Competition will be held in 28 sports, while E-Sports has been included as a demonstration sport.

The KI programme is also being expanded with different games planned. There will be KI North East Games, KI Tribal Games, KI School Games among others.