Nine-time Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri has won Australian sport's highest honour, the Don Award, with the Formula One star calling it a "massive privilege". Oscar Piastri has won Australian sport's highest honour, the Don Award. (REUTERS)

The 24-year-old has spring-boarded into the elite this year, igniting national pride as he bids to become Australia's third Formula One world champion after Jack Brabham and Alan Jones.

He has a battle on his hands, losing the lead in the title race at last month's Mexico City Grand Prix and is now 24 points behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris with three races left.

Piastri was recognised at the annual Sport Australia Hall Of Fame awards on Thursday night in his hometown Melbourne, which honours the Australian athlete or team who most inspired the nation in the past 12 months.

The Don Award is named after legendary Australian cricketer Donald Bradman.

"Winning an award in the name of Sir Donald Bradman is a massive privilege," Piastri said.

"Everyone in Australia knows exactly what he represented and the legacy he has in Australian sport, so it's not lost on me how major this award is.

"It's always an amazing feeling to represent our country on the world stage and do well for ourselves," he added.

"Thank you to everyone that waves the flag and cheers me on at all the Grand Prix races around the world."

Previous winners have included Ian Thorpe, Cathy Freeman, Adam Scott, Ashleigh Barty and the Australia women's football team.

Seven-time world surfing champion Layne Beachley won the Dawn Award, named after swimming great Dawn Fraser and which recognises an individual, team or organisation that has changed sport for the better.

Beachley claimed her first world championship at 26 before dominating the sport from 1998 to 2003 with six consecutive titles -- a feat unmatched in surfing history.

"When I joined the pro tour in 1990, I was shocked by the state of women's surfing and committed to changing the sport's trajectory," said Beachley.

“Through compromises, sacrifices and battles, we achieved pay equity in 2018. Now women can truly aspire to be seen and respected in what was once a male-dominated environment.”