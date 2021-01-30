Padma Shri wrestler Virender Singh: Bahut struggle ke baad itna samman mila hai
Popular by the epithet Goonga Pehelwan (mute wrestler), Virender Singh’s journey is a live example of what grit and resilience can do even in the face of all odds. The differently abled sportsperson, who has won seven medals internationally, including four gold, has been named as one of the Padma Shri awardees this year. “Bahut struggle ke baad itna samman mila hai. Main bahut khush hun,” gestures Singh, as his brother, Rambir interprets former’s ecstasy at the honour being bestowed upon him.
“Meri wife aur beta bahut lucky hain mere liye, unke aate hi meri life mein itni khushi aayi hai. Ummeed hai, hum aur medals jeetenge apne desh ke liye,” says Singh, who recently became a father.
An Arjuna awardee, Singh is currently employed as a junior coach with the Sports Authority of India. “I’ve always tried to keep our Tricolour flying high. Presently, I’m training for my next Deaf World Wrestling Championship and Deaflympics 2021,” he signals, and shares his journey from Jhajjar, Haryana to Delhi: “My father and uncle are both wrestlers. I couldn’t go to school... when I was 10, my father brought me to Delhi for treatment of an injury, and I started training under him and my uncle. I was inspired by them. Mujhe laga main ye (wrestling) kar sakta hun.”
Cut to present, his gruelling schedule includes eight hour training every day! And his single-minded efforts have even brought recognition to other hearing impaired within the sports fraternity. “In 2005, when I won my first Deaflympics gold, there was no provision for cash awards for the differently abled, so I didn’t get any help while other able bodied winners were awarded crores! I was also supposed to get ₹6 crore before leaving for my third Deaflympics, but received only ₹1.20 crore; out of which ₹1.10 crore was spent the same day in repaying the loan money that my family had raised to afford my training and travel. Often, to make ends meet, I would participate in dangals across states. Kabhi ₹2,000, ₹5000 aur kabhi sirf travel compensation (milta tha). Wahan se yahan tak ka safar aasan nahin tha. I had to work hard for rights to fair compensation for games on national level,” recalls Singh.
Participating in deaf wrestling championships and championing the rights of hearing impaired comes with Singh’s wish to gain equal treatment for everyone in terms of recognition and rewards. “I’m grateful to the sports minister, Kiren Rijiju, as the government has now ensured us equal rights like other able bodied sportspersons. Meri yehi koshish rehti hai ki sab khiladiyon ko barabar ka samman mile,” he concludes.
Author tweets @bhagat_mallika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padma Shri wrestler Virender Singh: Bahut struggle ke baad itna samman mila hai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saurabh wins gold, Manu bronze in Asian Online Shooting Championships
- Saurabh Chaudhary shot 588 to win gold medal in 10m air pistol event, while Manu Bhaker scored 578 in the same event to finish with bronze medal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anirban Lahiri looks to minimise errors ahead of Farmers Insurance Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletes want their chance to shine at Tokyo Games
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facilities at CEOs will be at par with three-star hotels: SAI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team owner and former F1 driver Adrian Campos dies at 60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox