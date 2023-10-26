Pan American Games 2023 Day 6 schedule: Check out medal events for October 26

Pan American Games 2023 has entered the 6th day since its beginning on October 20. The medals tally has USA on the top followed by Canada, Mexico and Brazil. The domination of USA in the games thus far, can be realised by the fact they have won almost double the number of medals won by the second best performing team i.e, Canada.

Morelle McCane of the United States, left, fights Costa Rica's Nicole Vega during a Pan American Games women's boxing 66kg quarterfinals bout in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, it was a great day for USA in badminton where they won a bunch of medals with Beiwen Zhang stealing the limelight by clinching the gold in women's singles. US athletes won laurels in rowing, artistic gymnastics, swimming, raquetball etc. as well on day 5 of the ongoing grand event.

ALSO READ| ‘LeBron James cheapens everything’: Fans react to LA Lakers star's $28000 getup in Louis Vuitton

In the games thus far, North American athletes have delivered better performances in various sports categories as compared to those from South American countries.

Here is the schedule for Pan American Games 2023 Day 6(October 26) [Time mentioned is USA Eastern Time (ET)]

Shooting

12:00 – Women's 10m air pistol final

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

13:30 – Men's 10m air pistol final

14:00 – Women's trap final

Volleyball

16:00 – Women's team bronze medal match

19:00 – Women's team gold medal match

Boxing

10:00 – Women's 54kg semi-finals

10:30 – Women's 60kg semi-finals

11:00 – Women's 75kg semi-finals

11:30 – Men's 57kg semi-finals

12:00 – Men's 71kg semi-finals

12:30 – Men's 92kg semi-finals

16:00 – Women's 50kg semi-finals

16:30 – Men's 51kg semi-finals

17:00 – Women's 57kg semi-finals

17:30 – Men's 63.5kg semi-finals

18:00 – Women's 66kg semi-finals

18:30 – Men's 80kg semi-finals

19:00 – Men's +92kg semi-finals

Cycling track

17:57 – Men's sprint medal finals

18:38 – Women's omnium - points race

Modern pentathlon

15:30 – Women's relay final - Laser run

Racquetball

12:15 – Women's team final

13:15 – Men's team final

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON