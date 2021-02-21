Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta made vice-presidents of revived players' association

Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani and Aditya Mehta have been appointed vice-presidents of the Billiards and Snooker Players Association of India (BSPAI), revived recently after a gap of nearly 15 years.

On Friday, cueists from across the country organised a virtual meeting during which former president and snooker champion, Yasin Merchant, handed over the baton to Cherag Ramakrishnan.

Mumbai-based businessman Ramakrishnan was a bronze medallist at the 2019 World Master Snooker.

During the meeting, Cherag inducted four vice-presidents in his team -- twice Asian champion Yasin Merchant, 23-time world champion Advani, former Asian champion Alok Kumar and world games gold medallist and world team champion Aditya Mehta.

The body was started in 1992.

It was functional till 2007 and now, after 14 years, the players have again come together with a vision to work with the All-India Snooker & Billiards federation and other stake-holders for big reforms in their sport.

The reforms include better exposure and more opportunities to upcoming players.

Abhishek Shah, president of Gujarat Billiards and Snooker Association, has joined as honorary secretary of BSPAI with Vivek Pathak (founder, Cue Sports India) as its treasurer.

Asian Games silver medallist Brijesh Damani has been appointed as the joint secretary.

President Ramakrishnan said, "I am privileged to lead a team of stalwarts as my fellow members and serving VP's."

"It is with great humility I find myself in a position of responsibility to my fellow players both of the past and the current.

"With your blessings, I hope the revival of the association after a gap of nearly 15 years will usher in a new era of collaboration between the players, the authorities, and the government bodies."

