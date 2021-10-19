Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pankaj Advani shines with 121 points break
Pankaj Advani shines with 121 points break

Pankaj started hesitantly and his opponent Dhvaj Haria cashed on the opportunities to take a 2-0 lead. But Pankaj went on to win the third and get back into the match.
File photo of Pankaj Advani.(PTI)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 09:02 PM IST
PTI |

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani (PSPB) neatly constructed a brilliant 121 points effort, the highest break so far in the competition, for his fourth successive win in the round-robin league matches of the "GSC World Snooker Qualifiers".

The Qualifiers is a BSFI National Selection Tournament, organized by The Sportal here.

Pankaj started hesitantly and his opponent Dhvaj Haria cashed on the opportunities to take a 2-0 lead.

But Pankaj went on to win the third and get back into the match.

That three-figure break seemed to have knocked the fight out of Dhvaj as Pankaj went on to comfortably win the next three frames to complete a satisfying 29-74, 31-79, 121(121)-00, 69-14, 69-03 and 72-17 win.

On Monday night, Pankaj had defeated Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-1 (68(51)-34, 86-01, 00-86(86), 120(84)-11, 61-25).

Meanwhile, Aditya Mehta (Men) and Vidya Pillai (Women) both suffered setbacks.

Indian number 3 Laxman Rawat won all his four matches.

Results - Men - Y-camp (1st leg): Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-1 (55-19, 98(83)-00, 56-65(46), 129(72)-00, 69(56)-33); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-2 (29-74, 31-79, 121(121)-00, 69-14, 69-03, 72-17); Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-3 (92(56)-3, 69(61)-24, 68-26, 32-70, 26-81, 42-61, 54-16).

Monday night matches: Laxman Rawat (PSPB) beat Himanshu Jain (TEL) 4-0 (75(60)-04, 110(104)-11, 79-63, 58(40)-08); Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) beat Aditya Mehta (PSPB) 4-2 (13-87, 79-39, 44-55, 82-00, 67-01, 71-36); Pankaj Advani (PSPB) beat Pushpender Singh (RSPB) 4-1 (68(51)-34, 86-01, 00-86(86), 120(84)-11, 61-25).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
