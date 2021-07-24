Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Paralympic-bound shuttler Pramod named Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year
others

Paralympic-bound shuttler Pramod named Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year

Bhagat, who won two gold medals and a bronze at the Dubai Para-Badminton Tournament this year, will be participating in singles and mixed doubles events at the Paralympics which opens in Tokyo from August 24.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Pramod Bhagat.(Pramod Bhagat/Instagram)

World No. 1 para shuttler Pramod Bhagat was on Saturday named Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year at Indian Sports Honour for 2019.

The delay in the announcement was due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a release said.

"I am really honoured to receive the award and it has come at the right time, this award will give me a boost to perform better at the Paralympics," Bhagat said.

"I have been training really hard and my dream is to win Gold and make India proud."

Bhagat, who won two gold medals and a bronze at the Dubai Para-Badminton Tournament this year, will be participating in singles and mixed doubles events at the Paralympics which opens in Tokyo from August 24.

Indian Sports Honours are awards given annually by the RPSG Group in association with the Virat Kohli Foundation to outstanding sports personalities of India.

The awards were founded in 2017.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pramod bhagat tokyo paralympics
TRENDING NEWS

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

The Billionaire With A Heart

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend

Mirabai Chanu’s family bursts into celebration as she wins silver medal. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP