Paralympics: Indian paddlers Bhavinaben and Sonalben lose opening round fixtures

PTI
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Representational image.(Getty)

Indian paddlers Bhavinaben Patel and Sonalben Manubhai Patel began their campaigns with opening round defeats in their respective events at the Tokyo Paralympics, here on Wednesday.

Competing in the women's Class 3 category, Sonalben was ahead after the first three games but lost momentum to lose 11-9, 3-11, 17-15, 7-11 4-11 against Li Quan of China, world number four and the Rio Paralympics silver medallist, in a tightly-contested match.

On the other hand, Bhavinaben, who was also up against world number one Chinese paddler Zhou Ying, lost, went down tamely 3-11 9-11 2-11, in the women's singles Class 4 group A fixture.

Players in the Class 3 category have no trunk control, yet their arms are minimally affected by the impairment, while in class 4 competitors have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands.

Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy.

