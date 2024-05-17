Parveen Hooda suspended, BFI set to field Jaismine to retake 57kg quota

The International Testing Agency (ITA) on Friday sanctioned 57kg boxer Parveen Hooda for 22 months following her three whereabout failures between April 2022 and May 2023. The ban has been backdated by eight months, meaning Parveen's sanction is effectively of 14 months, starting from May 17, 2024, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) confirmed in an official release. Parveen Hooda

"Her suspension will end on July 16, 2025 which means she will miss the Paris Olympics. It is unfortunate but we tried our best to get the most favourable result. In the end, we effectively managed to save 10 months of her career considering the maximum punishment in such an offence is of 24 months," lawyer Vidushpat Singhania, who represented Parveen's case, said.

Athletes who are part of WADA's Registered Testing Pool (RTP) are required to submit quarterly whereabouts updates. According to WADA rules, “any combination of three whereabouts failures (filing failure and/or missed test) within a period of 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation, for which the applicable sanction is 2 years’ ineligibility subject to a reduction to a minimum of 1 year depending on your degree of fault.”

“The failure arose on account of Ms. Hooda lacking the ability and technical know-how required for operating the Anti-Doping Administration & Management System (ADAMS) platform, owing to which a gap arose in Ms. Hooda being able to fill her whereabouts information accurately and consistently. Ms. Hooda’s failure to comply in the present instance arose solely on account of her lack of knowledge and technical understanding of the ADAMS platform,” Singhania added.

The development has paved an opportunity for Jaismine Lamboria to try and win the lost quota. A 60kg pugilist, Lamboria lost 0-5 to Japanese Ayaka Taguchi in the round of 64 match in the first World Olympic boxing qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy, in March. At the Hangzhou Asiad last year which also served as a Paris qualifer, Lamboria, a 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, lost to North Korea's Won Ungyong in the quarter-finals.

While BFI claimed to be in correspondence with "all relevant channels" to figure out who should compete for the 57kg quota at this month's second World Qualifiers in Bangkok (May 24-June 2), the rules are quite clear.

"Athletes from the Indian NOC can now compete in Women’s 57kg event in the upcoming World Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand to secure a new quota place in the category. However, as the registration deadline has passed, the NOC can only enter a boxer in that weight category if the boxer was already entered as a reserve or main athlete within the deadline of 11 April 2023," the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told HT in response to a detailed questionnaire. Among women, BFI had sent entries of Ankushita Boro (60kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) for the Bangkok qualifer. Since Choudhary is unlikely to make the weight, only the boxer from 60kg class will represent India in 57kg.

As per the BFI evaluation for the Olympic Qualifiers, Jaismine is No.2 in the 60kg list and is almost certain to compete in Bangkok.

"We were unofficially informed by a few coaches a few days back about this likelihood and we have started our preparation. Jaismine has cut her weight and is practicing twice a day to sharpen her skills," her coach Sandeep Lamboria said.

However Sakshi, who is country's second best 57kg boxer behind Parveen as per BFI's evaluation scores (copy with HT), has staked her claim for the Bangkok spot. The letter, signed by her Dronacharya awardee coach Jagdish Singh, states, "Sakshi has received a message from foreign coach (Dmitry Dmitruk) asking her to be physically and mentally ready for a selection trial. This raises questions over BFI's credibility. By virtue of her evaluation, we request Sakshi be sent for the qualifier."

Commenting on Friday's development, Singh said, "We condemn BFI's preference for Jaismine. She had two chances to win a quota (60kg) but failed. Sakshi is a junior and youth world champion and is among the best in her class in the country."

BFI said they would prefer a selection trial for the Bangkok event. "That's what we want but eventually, we will have to abide by IOC strictures. We are still in touch with them on the issue and are expecting a final word in a couple of days." BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita said.