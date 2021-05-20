Home / Sports / Others / Perez leads 1st practice session for Monaco GP, Hamilton 5th
others

Perez leads 1st practice session for Monaco GP, Hamilton 5th

Perez had the best lap of 1 minute, 12.49 seconds on the sinewy 3.4-kilometre (2.1-mile) circuit that snakes around the picturesque Principality.
PTI | , Monaco
UPDATED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Sergio Perez: File photo(Getty Images)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez clocked the fastest time Thursday during the first practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Perez had the best lap of 1 minute, 12.49 seconds on the sinewy 3.4-kilometre (2.1-mile) circuit that snakes around the picturesque Principality.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. and Max Verstappen, Perez's teammate, were next.

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly had the fourth-fastest time. He was followed by F1 champion Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

There is a second practice session later Thursday.

Hamilton is 14 points ahead of Verstappen in the standings after they finished 1-2 in the first four races. Hamilton will be aiming for his 101st career pole position on Saturday and his 99th win on Sunday.

He is also looking to clinch a record eighth F1 title this season to move one ahead of Michael Schumacher.

The warm and sunny session was welcomed by a smattering of fans returning after last year's race was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

But it did not go well for local favourite Charles Leclerc, who grew up in an apartment overlooking the famed street circuit. The Monaco driver's stint ended after only four laps because of a gearbox problem with his Ferrari.

Meanwhile, two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso slightly damaged the front wing of his Alpine car after clipping a barrier in the last corner.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sergio perez monaco grand prix
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP