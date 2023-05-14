Phoenix Suns sack coach Monty Williams after loss in NBA conference semifinals

Phoenix Suns removed coach Monty Williams on Saturday night, after the team's elimination from NBA playoffs. Suns had lost 100-125 to Denver Nuggets in conference semifinals on Thursday and got outsted from the tournament, with a 2-4 loss in the series.

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams argues for a call during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA Western Conference basketball semifinal playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision of dismissing Williams was made by Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Williams had been the coach for the last three seasons and under him, Suns reached the NBA finals in 2021. Interestingly, Williams was adjudged NBA Coach of the Year in 2022.

ALSO READ| WWE confirms Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at Night of Champions 2023

Notably, Williams had taken responsibility for Suns' disappointing exit from the tournament.

"I take that personally, not having our team ready to play in the biggest game of the year. That's something that I pride myself on and it just didn't happen. ... That's something I have to take a deep look at, everything I'm doing," Williams had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Suns president of basketball operations James Jones acknowledged Williams' contribution in the last three seasons.

"We are filled with gratitude for everything Monty has contributed to the Suns and to the Valley community," said Suns president of basketball operations James Jones.

As per a report by ESPN, Williams had three years and more than $20 million left on his contract.

In Thursday's defeat at Conference Semifinals, Cameron Payne was the best player for Suns as he finished with 31 points, two rebounds and six assists in the game. For Nuggets, Nikola Jokic was the star as he finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in winning cause. Jokic had received crucial support from Jamal Murray (26 points, four rebounds and four assists) and Kentavious Caldwell-pope(21 points, five rebounds and three assists).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suns had thanked their fans in a post on Twitter, which read: "The energy you gave to us. The passion you brought to us. The unwavering support you lent to us. Thank you, Suns fans, for being the heart & soul of our team, and always showing up & showing out."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON