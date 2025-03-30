Pistons to put 'grit' up against Timberwolves

The Detroit Pistons have secured at least a play-in berth in the Eastern Conference playoffs. HT Image

Now, they want more.

Detroit can improve its chances for a top-six playoff seed when it tips off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday evening in Minneapolis.

The Pistons have won three games in a row and five of their past six contests. They have won their last three contests despite the injury absence of top player Cade Cunningham, who has sat out because of a bruised calf.

Cunningham's status is uncertain for Sunday.

Either way, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said his players would compete. That proved true in Detroit's most recent game, a 133-122 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

The Pistons have tripled their win total from a season ago.

"It's just grit," Bickerstaff said. "It's a willingness to do whatever it takes to win a game and win it together."

Detroit's next test will come against the Timberwolves, who have alternated losses and victories over the past four games. Minnesota coasted to a 124-109 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night and now will aim for back-to-back victories for the first time since mid-March.

Timberwolves guard Mike Conley said the latest win offered hope and questions.

"It's motivating and frustrating at the same time," Conley said. "It honestly is. Because you look up and think, ‘Why weren't we doing that all season? Why weren't we doing that every game?'"

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert agreed.

"We are our biggest opponent," Gobert said. "We get a little complacent. When people start saying we're good and when the odds are with us, that's when we're not as good. ...

"It's on us to fix our own odds. We've been through it for the last few years, so by now we know that it's just about us, our approach."

Anthony Edwards leads the Timberwolves with 27.2 points per game. He will look to break out of a recent cool spell in which he has averaged 18 points on 41.2 percent shooting overall and 28.6 percent shooting from 3-point range over the past three games.

Julius Randle is second with 18.7 points per game, and Naz Reid is third with 14.6 points per game. Gobert is averaging a double-double with 11.1 points and 10.4 rebounds.

Cunningham leads the Pistons with 25.7 points per game. Former Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is next among active players on Detroit's roster with 16.2 points per game, and he is shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point range.

Jalen Duren is averaging a double-double for the Pistons with 11.7 points and 10.2 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. will look to stay hot for Detroit after scoring a season-high 32 points on 10-for-18 shooting in his most recent game. He drained seven 3-point attempts.

"I have one of those in my tank here and there when I need it most," Hardaway said. "But for the most part, just happy to see the ball go in. trying to string some of these games together, shoot the ball well, especially the last 10 going into the postseason."

This is the second and final meeting of the regular season between the teams. The Pistons won the first matchup 119-105 on Jan. 4 in Detroit.

