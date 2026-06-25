Plenty at stake for Charles Johnson against Asu Almabayev

New Delhi: Charles Johnson believes his evolution is far from over ahead of this week’s clash against Asu Almabayev at the UFC Fight Night in Baku on Saturday. Charles Johnson. (UFC/X)

The American believes fans are about to see another side of his game, one he has been quietly sharpening for years. Johnson – currently ranked 15th among the UFC flyweight contenders – is excited by the stylistic challenge 7th ranked Almabayev presents.

While many view the matchup as a battle between two fighters looking to move closer to title contention, Johnson sees it as an opportunity to showcase a part of his arsenal that has evolved significantly.

“What excites me most is the opportunity to show a skill set I’ve been growing in the last two years, which is my grappling and jiu-jitsu,” Johnson told Hindustan Times, in a conversation facilitated by broadcasters Sony Sports.

The 34-year-old feels the contest will ultimately be decided by who can impose their preferred style on the fight. Having studied Almabayev closely, Johnson believes there are openings he can exploit, even in situations where his opponent has traditionally thrived.

“Our styles are very different from each other. It’s mostly a battle of wills and who can make their fight happen in there,” he explained. “I see a lot of opportunities in different places where he usually has success.”

Johnson’s confidence stems not only from technical preparation but also from the evolution he has undergone throughout his career. Unlike many fighters who begin training as children, Johnson came to martial arts relatively late, forcing him to learn and improve through experience.

“Martial arts was not given to me. It was not something I inherited through my family. It’s something I earned over time,” he said. “Every time you see me, I can look different, look better. You see something new because I’m continually growing.”

Despite suffering setbacks, he has consistently rebounded, including becoming the only fighter to defeat current UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van. Yet Johnson feels he still does not receive the recognition his journey deserves.

“For some people, yeah, I am underrated,” he admitted. “Outside of a couple of losses, I’ve been winning a lot of fights and doing really well. That’s just for me to continue to show.”

A victory over Almabayev could significantly strengthen Johnson’s standing in the title picture, something he openly acknowledges. While rankings are often dismissed as arbitrary, Johnson views them as essential to unlocking bigger opportunities.

“They matter because this is a business at the end of the day,” he said. “Being in the top 10 and beating Asu will give me an opportunity at a top-five opponent.”

Outside the Octagon, Johnson embraces a quieter life. He spends time with his wife and two young children, raises chickens in his backyard and enjoys gaming. Recently, he has been playing UFC 6 on his PlayStation, a surreal experience considering he can now select himself as a playable character.

“My whole life I played video games. Now I’m in a video game,” he said with a laugh.