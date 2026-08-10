PM Modi hails CWG heroes: ‘You have not just won medals, you have inspired a generation’ at special reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hosted members of the Indian contingent who returned with medals from the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Glasgow at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. He congratulated the athletes for their performances and said their success could inspire an entire new generation to take up sport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers sweet to Commonwealth Games 2026 Gold Medalist in the women's 48kg weightlifting event Mirabai Chanu (DPR PMO)

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Clips of the interaction were released on Monday, with Modi recalling that athletes have been among the most frequent visitors to his residence since he became Prime Minister. He praised their sustained efforts to achieve success for India on the international stage.

“I have been in this house for about 12 to 13 years now. If there is anyone I have received regularly, it is the athletes. Because of your hard work over the last 10 to 12 years, your constant efforts to bring victory to India, and the tradition of scaling new heights of success,” Modi said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

The Prime Minister also underlined the influence athletes can have on children and youngsters, saying their medals can do more to promote sport than any campaign or speech.

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{{^usCountry}} “The impact we could try to make by going to schools and telling them ‘you should play,’ your medals inspire them far more than any words ever could,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The impact we could try to make by going to schools and telling them ‘you should play,’ your medals inspire them far more than any words ever could,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Modi also singled out boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won silver in Glasgow, for her recent intervention at a restaurant in the city after spotting a distorted map of India. He praised her for recognising the significance of the map even while celebrating her maiden Commonwealth Games medal.

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“To be able to recognise the significance of that map at a time when you were celebrating, and the Games were over, I can tell you truthfully, that video was not ordinary. It will be remembered by people for a very long time,” he said.

Modi recalls Mirabai's emotional Glasgow moment

Modi also interacted with several athletes individually, including weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won her third successive Commonwealth Games gold.

Recalling the emotional scenes after her victory, Modi said: “Tears were streaming down. It felt as though a gold medal was dripping from every single drop of your tears.”

Mirabai, who is now targeting the Asian Games and has yet to win a medal at the event, explained that her tears reflected the emotional journey she had endured over the previous few years, including injuries, family issues and the disappointment of missing out on a medal at the Paris Olympics.

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“I was overjoyed and emotional that day. The happiness was overwhelming,” Mirabai said, explaining that seeing the Indian flag and hearing the national anthem made it difficult to hold back her tears.

Modi then spoke to women's shot put F57 gold medallist Sharmila Dhankar, recalling her earlier promise that her two daughters would also take up athletics.

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“Yes, they are still young. In the next Commonwealth Games, we will show you three medals coming from one home,” Sharmila replied.

Modi stressed that the athletes' achievements should be viewed as more than individual triumphs, saying their performances could help build a stronger sporting culture in India.

“I don’t view this merely as your personal achievement; your victory serves as a tremendous inspiration for future generations,” he said.

He also emphasised that infrastructure alone would not be enough for India to become a stronger sporting nation.

“Sports infrastructure is one part of it, but a country wins medals when a ‘sports culture’ is built. Friends, you have done a great job and brought glory to the nation. I congratulate you all,” Modi said.

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Expressing confidence in the athletes' future, Modi said he hoped to meet them again after more international successes.

“Believe me, you will be victorious in the future as well, and we will meet here once again. Thank you very much and best wishes,” he said.

India finished the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals, which comprised 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, to finish fourth in the overall medal standings.

The 11-day Games concluded with Scotland formally handing over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India. Ahmedabad is set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will mark the centenary edition of the multi-sport event.