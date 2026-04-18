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Pranavi lone Indian to make cut in Joburg Ladies Open

Pranavi lone Indian to make cut in Joburg Ladies Open

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 01:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Johannesburg, Pranavi Urs was the sole Indian to make the cut as she scraped through into the weekend rounds on the cutline at the Joburg Ladies Open here.

Pranavi lone Indian to make cut in Joburg Ladies Open

Pranavi, who carded 3-under 70 on the opening day at the Par-73 Randpark Golf Club, added 1-over 74.

Pranavi flirted with danger as she turned in 1-under 36, but then had four bogeys against just two birdies. She even bogeyed her closing hole, the ninth, but managed to survive by a whisker. She was tied 52nd.

Two of the other four Indians in the field this week, Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar , missed the cut by one. Avani Prashanth and Hitaashee Bakshi missed by a bigger margin.

France's Celine Herbin and USA's Brianna Navarrosa shared the lead after two rounds. The second round finished early on Saturday as play was suspended earlier due to darkness. Fifteen players had to come in the morning to resume their round.

Returning for the restart following a 45-minute suspension, the 23-year-old proved rain was no hinderance as she carded three birdies in a row at the 2nd, 3rd and 4th to move into the solo lead.

In solo third on 10-under par sits France's Camille Chevalier who matched the round of the week 66 . Chevalier, a one-time winner in Hero Women's Indian Open on the LET, did not drop a single shot on Friday at Randpark Golf Club.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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