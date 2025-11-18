LORIENT, France — The president of Lorient wants to fold his stake in the club into the Black Knight Football Club group , which would then become the sole shareholder of the French team. President of Ligue 1 club Lorient plans to fold stake into Black Knight Football Club group

In an interview published on the club’s website on Sunday, Loïc Féry said BKFC is set to take on a larger role.

The Black Knight consortium fronted by American businessman Bill Foley, which owns the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL, acquired a minority ownership interest in Lorient in January 2023 as part of its multi-club ownership strategy.

Alongside Bournemouth, BKFC owns Moreirense FC in Portugal and Auckland FC in New Zealand. One of Bournemouth’s key players this season has been forward Eli Junior Kroupi. A product of Lorient’s youth system, the 19-year-old Frenchman was crucial in helping Lorient back to Ligue 1 before linking up with his new teammates.

Lorient, which will celebrate its centenary next year, returned to France’s topflight this season after winning the Ligue 2 title, securing immediate promotion following relegation.

“I want us to be fully equipped to face this hypercompetitive environment. I therefore wish to take the next step in our partnership with the BKFC group by becoming one of its main shareholders, behind majority owner Bill Foley, and by integrating my stake in FC Lorient into the BKFC group, which would then become the club’s sole shareholder,” Féry said.

Amid falling domestic TV rights revenues, Féry said the move would strengthen the club's ability to develop and give “Lorient a solid foundation within a group holding more than $500 million in equity, and allow it to join an international network of expertise made up exclusively of clubs with strong identities.”

Féry said the new setup would have a positive economic impact on the city of Lorient and would support the renovation of Le Moustoir stadium. He did not give a timeline for completion but said he is confident “that we will finalize this evolution as soon as possible.”

