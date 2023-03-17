Princeton's scores first victory in 25 years as Tigers roar into NCAA Tournament with upset win over Arizona

Princeton's basketball team has etched its name into the record books with an incredible upset victory over the No. 2 seed Arizona in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers have not won a tournament game in 25 years, but they proved to be more than capable against the Pac-12 Tournament champions. Ryan Langborg's heroics lifted Princeton to a 59-55 victory, securing their first NCAA Tournament win in over two decades. Princeton Tigers guard Matt Allocco (14) shoots against Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) and guard Kerr Kriisa (25) during the first half at Golden 1 Center.(USA TODAY Sports)

Langborg hit a jumper and then a layup to give the Tigers their first lead of the game with just over two minutes remaining. The team rallied in the final minutes to score nine straight points, holding Arizona scoreless for the last four minutes and 43 seconds of the game.

The win has significant historical significance for Princeton, which was last victorious in the tournament in 1998. The iconic Mitch Henderson's victory leap that punctuated Princeton's famed upset over UCLA in 1996 has become a legendary moment in the school's history. Henderson, now the coach of the Princeton team, has seen his current players author their own story, and the victory over Arizona will undoubtedly be celebrated for years to come.

The Tigers' gritty performance and determination did not surprise guard Matt Allocco, who said, "When we're at our best, then I think we can beat anybody in the country." The team has a lot of confidence in each other and believes that they are a really good team. Tosan Evbuomwan scored 15 points, leading the team to victory in a game where every point mattered.

Princeton Tigers head coach Mitch Henderson reacts during the second half at Golden 1 Center. (USA TODAY Sports)

Princeton's win fittingly came in Sacramento, where legendary coach Pete Carril, who led the team to victory over UCLA in 1996, spent time as an NBA assistant. Carril passed away last August, but Henderson believes that he would have been proud of the current team's accomplishments.

Princeton will look to build on their success in the next round of the South Region, where they will play the seventh-seeded Missouri. The Tigers beat Utah State 76-65 to advance. The game against Arizona marked the 11th time that a No. 15 seed has won a first-round game, with Arizona being the only school to be on the wrong end of one of those upsets twice.

The Tigers' victory over Arizona is a reminder of what's possible and is sure to inspire generations of players to come. It is a moment that will be remembered for years to come, just like Mitch Henderson's iconic victory leap in 1996.