Pro Kabaddi League season 9 to begin on October 7

Published on Aug 26, 2022 07:15 PM IST

The player auction for the upcoming ninth season was held on August 5 and 6, Mashal Sports, organisers of the event, said in a media release.

ByHT Sports Desk

The ninth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will start on October 7, 2022 and will go on till mid-December. The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

“Mashal Sports started the journey of vivo Pro Kabaddi League with a vision of taking the indigenous sport of kabaddi to the world of contemporary and upcoming generations of sports fans.

"We continue to achieve impressive success in this goal, as was proven earlier this year by vivo PKL Season 8 which was conducted in a comprehensive bio-bubble. Now, we are even more enthusiastic about the upcoming vivo PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars," said Anupam Goswami, head - Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League.

