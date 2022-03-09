Pro Panja co-founder Preeti Jhangiani kickstarts unique social media challenge on International Women's Day

Pro Panja celebrated International Women's Day with a unique challenge on social media to promote the message of women's inner and outer strength. To kick off the challenge, Pro Panja co-founder Ms. Preeti Jhangiani engaged in a game of Panja with her mother-in-law and nominated two more participants to celebrate the strong women in their lives with a game of Panja.

The challenge was designed to showcase the love of the sport in every household, while also spreading the message to empower and uplift women in the country. The tagline of the challenge was - "We Can Do It".

On International Women's Day, the women Pro Panja fighters - Parampreet Kaur from Punjab, Aardhra Suresh from Kerala, Karishma Kapoor from Delhi, and Chetna Sharma from Assam - also spoke on the occasion and praised Pro Panja for providing a platform where women arm wrestlers in the country are receiving equal opportunities.

International arm wrestlers Zanna Cingule and Nancy Nations also sent a message to the women arm wrestlers and spoke on how the sports establishes a unique camaraderie among women all around the world.

The Pro Panja League is a professional arm-wrestling tournament in India, founded by Swen Entertainment in 2020. The league hosted its first-ever arm-wrestling tournament in India on 29th February at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.