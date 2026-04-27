PV Sindhu begins her journey in global badminton governance as BWF Council member

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has promised to represent the voices of the shuttlers from across the globe in her tenure as Badminton World Federation (BWF) Council member, a rare role for an active player.

File image of PV Sindhu. (HT_PRINT)

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One of the most accomplished players in the sport's history, Sindhu has assumed a full voting position on the BWF Council following her election as Chair of the BWF Athletes' Commission in December.

After completing the formal vetting process, Sindhu officially entered the BWF Council at the end of 2025. She made her first appearance before the global badminton membership during the Annual General Meeting here on April 25, marking the beginning of her tenure.

"It is a true honour and privilege to take on this responsibility within the Badminton World Federation and to represent the voices of athletes from around the world.

"Badminton has given me so much, and I feel deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the sport in this capacity," she said in a release.

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{{^usCountry}} Her presence within the BWF Council is particularly significant as it remains rare for an active athlete competing at the highest level to simultaneously hold a voting position within badminton's global governance structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her presence within the BWF Council is particularly significant as it remains rare for an active athlete competing at the highest level to simultaneously hold a voting position within badminton's global governance structure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In this role, Sindhu will help ensure that the voices, experiences and priorities of players are represented at the highest levels of decision-making. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this role, Sindhu will help ensure that the voices, experiences and priorities of players are represented at the highest levels of decision-making. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BWF Council plays a central role in guiding the strategic direction and governance of badminton worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BWF Council plays a central role in guiding the strategic direction and governance of badminton worldwide. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As a voting member of the BWF Council, Sindhu will participate in discussions and decisions on matters that shape the future of the sport, bringing the perspectives and experiences of elite athletes directly into the heart of global badminton leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a voting member of the BWF Council, Sindhu will participate in discussions and decisions on matters that shape the future of the sport, bringing the perspectives and experiences of elite athletes directly into the heart of global badminton leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her elevation to the BWF Council reflects the trust placed in her leadership, experience and understanding of the sport at the highest level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her elevation to the BWF Council reflects the trust placed in her leadership, experience and understanding of the sport at the highest level. {{/usCountry}}

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Welcoming Sindhu to the Council, BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said, "Over many years, P. V. Sindhu has demonstrated exceptional skill, grace and spirit on the court, and it is wonderful to now have such an outstanding role model representing the voice of our athletes."

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