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Quarter-miler Vismaya and sprinter Srinivas receive two and four year suspensions from NADA panel

Quarter-miler Vismaya and sprinter Srinivas receive two and four year suspensions from NADA panel

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:49 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Asian Games 4x400m relay gold-winning quarter-miler VK Vismaya has been handed two-year suspension by the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, nearly two years after she tested positive for a banned substance.

Quarter-miler Vismaya and sprinter Srinivas receive two and four year suspensions from NADA panel

Vismaya, who was a part of the Indian women's quartet that won gold in 4x400m relay in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency in 2024 after her urine sample was found to contain Clomiphene which comes under the hormone and metabolic modulators category and which is prohibited at all times.

Her sample was collected at her home at Perumbavur, near Kochi, in an out-of-competition test on August 15, 2024 and the NADA had informed the athlete about her dope flunk the following month.

She had later claimed that she had submitted Therapeutic Use Exemption during dope sample collection.

Clomiphene is a non-steroidal medication used clinically to induce ovulation in women, and the 29-year-old Vismaya said she had taken it as a fertility drug. She had said she was prescribed the medication by her doctor for a "legitimate medical purpose pregnancy treatment" and it had nothing to do with her performance.

 
4x400m relay asian games nada new delhi
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Quarter-miler Vismaya and sprinter Srinivas receive two and four year suspensions from NADA panel
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