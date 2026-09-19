Quimcy Dsouza to play for bronze at Asian Games, suffers defeat in teqball women's singles semi-final

Quimcy Dsouza will now fight for bronze in the women's singles teqball at the ongoing Asian Games 2026, after losing the semi-final to Indonesia's Sumaya. The 24-year-old went down 1-2 in the three-set fixture, losing 12-7. 9-12, 7-12. The semi-final started off with a bang for the 24-year-old as she took the first set 12-7. However, as fate would have it, Quimcy failed to reach the final and will now face either Lebanon's Dandal Kamar or Myanmar's Khin Hnin Wai in the bronze-medal match.

Asian Games 2026: India's Quimcy Dsouza will now fight for the bronze medal (SAI Media - X)

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However, Sumaya showed some fight, staging a comeback in the second set, winning it 12-9, and as a result, the semi-final went to the third and final deciding set. Quimcy then showed remarkable composure, taking an early 3-0 lead in the deciding set; however, Sumaya came from behind to eventually take the third set 12-7, progressing to the final.

Speaking of the 24-year-old's journey at the Asian Games so far, she began the competition by upsetting world number 7 Yuina Sakamoto of Japan, then took down Koemyean Dy of Cambodia 2-0 in 24 minutes.

Deep Dive What was the outcome of Quimcy Dsouza's semi-final match at the Asian Games? Quimcy Dsouza lost her semi-final match in the women's singles teqball, going down 1-2 to Indonesia's Sumaya, and will now compete for the bronze. How did Quimcy Dsouza perform in her matches leading up to the semi-final? Quimcy Dsouza upset world number 7 Yuina Sakamoto and defeated Koemyean Dy of Cambodia 2-0 in her earlier matches at the Asian Games. Why is Quimcy Dsouza significant in the sport of teqball for India? Quimcy Dsouza is significant as she is the first Indian woman to compete in teqball at the international level and has been instrumental in promoting the sport in India.

The Asian Games are yet to officially get underway, with the opening ceremony scheduled for later in the day. Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat will be India's flag-bearers at the opening ceremony. Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor was replaced as he didn't receive his official kit, and hence Sehrawat came in his place.

All you need to know about Quimcy

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{{^usCountry}} It is worth noting that Quimcy, who hails from Mumbai, also played football at the U19 level and is currently a test engineer. She first came into the limelight as a distance runner at the age of 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is worth noting that Quimcy, who hails from Mumbai, also played football at the U19 level and is currently a test engineer. She first came into the limelight as a distance runner at the age of 13. {{/usCountry}}

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However, since childhood, she has been a fan of football, and eventually she pursued the sport, representing Maharashtra at the age-group level. While her career didn't grow substantially, her fondness for football led her to take up teqball.

After completing her Sports Management degree, Quimcy joined the sports goods retailer Decathlon. She took up teqball after watching Brazilian legend Ronaldinho play it on Instagram videos.

Soon after, Quimcy became the first Indian woman to play the sport for the country at the international level, and she also founded the Teqball club of Bengaluru to promote the sport at the grassroots level.

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A seven-time national champion, she also scripted a ninth-place finish at the 2026 Teqball World Championships in Romania earlier this year.